What we want to achieve with ‘Dukai Africa’ project in Epe – Ibraheem

Evermark Homes and Properties Ltd, a Lagos-based real estate company, has launched a resort and real estate ecosystem project tagged ‘Dukai Africa’.

Located at the new Lagos Epe estate ecosystem, Dukai Africa project is said to offer eco-friendly, recreational facility, zoo, basket-ball court, foot- ball pitch, helipad, water hydrants, CCTV cameras among others which comes together to help residents enjoy all aspect of living.

Speaking at the project launch, the Managing Director, Evermark Homes and Properties, Adekunle Ibraheem Israel explained that the idea behind the establishment of the centre was to meet the desire of people and would-be investors to have an ecosystem that mixes nature, technology and aesthetics with functional living spaces and homes.

Ibraheem also affirmed that the title of the estate had governor’s consent and added that the governor’s consent was ideal.

According to him: “Governor’s consent is the affixed stamp and signature on the deed of assignment which legitimise a real estate transaction in the state.

“Epe is the new residential capital of Lagos situated on a dry ground which makes flooding during rainy season impossible, so residents need not to worry about flooding.”

Speaking further, he said: “A proudly Africa project emerging from Nigeria, Africa’s most populous black nation with the second largest film industry in the world, as well as a fashion technology and creative hub that sets Africa on a global stage.’’

Olaitan Ridwan, head engineer, Evermark Homes and Properties, who also spoke at the launch, said that Dukai Africa was their first resort centre project, and that the choice of Epe for location was due to the congested nature of Lagos.

“Lagos is congested and Epe historically is a town of lagoon with aquatic splendor around it, both combinations inspired us to choose Epe for the location of the resort centre,” he said

In addition Ridwan said that the centre would create more space thereby enabling his organisation contribute their quota in reducing the adverse effects of global warning.

On his part, operation manager of Evermark Homes and Properties, Daniel said the project that comprised of two districts would be completed in three years’ time.