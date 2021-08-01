What was attributed to me on Facebook is fake news – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has described as fake news some political commentaries attributed to him on Facebook.

In a statement signed by Titi Amina Abubakar, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, Atiku said, “In view of a certain communication as it relates to some political commentaries from me concerning political calculations in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the political ambitions of some individuals, I want to state that it is not only fake news, it is absolutely not my style to pass such commentaries and thus, did not authorise the post.”

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, further said: “I wish to state categorically that I do not operate any social media account.

“The Facebook page where the communication was posted does not belong to me, and after investigation, I am made to know that the page has been in existence for a while.”

According to him, “The latest post on the page which portrays me making a controversial comment on politics within the PDP and political moves by an unnamed politician is malicious and put out to cause disaffection with some persons and embarrassment to my person.

“I will urge the public, especially members of the PDP, to disregard this particular post and other posts from unverified and unreliable sources that can cause division within the party.”