Western Digital offers new, pocket-sized portable SSD to mainstream consumers

Western Digital today announced the WD Elements™ SE SSD, a new portable storage solution that marries pocket-sized design with performance. This compact device is a great solution for consumers who need a portable drive to move files fast. With the WD Elements SE SSD, the consumer is in control of their content across laptops, desktops and other devices, whether on the job or creating content for fun.

“For a long time, solid-state drives have been something that not all consumers could comfortably afford,” said Fabrizio Keller, Sr. Product Marketing Manager EMEA.

At Western Digital, Keller said the company aims to make SSD technology more accessible for consumers. “People should not have to make the difficult decision between affordability, performance and the dependability of a brand that they can trust, which is why we are thrilled to be able to bring the WD Elements SE SSD to the local market.”

With read speeds of up to 400MB/s and capacities of up to 2TB*, this new portable SSD enables consumers to quickly move large files so they can get more done each day. The drive’s plug-and-play functionality means it is ready to use right out of the box and can seamlessly integrate into any workflow, the company said.

The WD Elements SE SSD features a compact, portable design that is drop-resistant up to 2 metres, making this the perfect drive for your on-the-go lifestyle. Continuing the renowned Western Digital storage legacy of durability, the drive is backed by a three-year limited warranty worldwide. The WD Elements SE SSD is available starting from August 2021 at the Western Digital Store and other select retailers.