We did not encourage operatives to fight over emefele – DSS

The Department of State Security, DSS, has distant itself that occurred over the custody of Goodwin Emefele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria that occurred at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday.

The incident was unfortunate and does not reflect the DSS’s professional disposition, according to a statement by the secret police on Wednesday.

“The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference. It has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it,” Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of DSS, said in the statement.

It added that the DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation-building, national development and security management.

“Also, the Service has a robust working relationship with sister Security and Law Enforcement agencies, including the NCoS.”