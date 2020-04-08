War on corruption has no political undertone, says Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has said that the Federal Government’s fight against corruption in the country was impartial, objective, non-discriminatory and without political undertone.

Malami, in a statement signed by his media aide, Umar Gwandu described allegations that the fight has political undertone and witch-hunt of the opposition as unfounded, baseless and devoid of proof.

The Attorney-General, who also is a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), stated this while responding to claims contained in a letter allegedly written by a US senator.

“The evidence on the ground establishes that the Federal Government’s operations in the fight against corruption are carried out without fear or favour,” Malami said.

He added that “members of the ruling or opposition parties and otherwise are in no way spared in view of numerical data of recorded judicial convictions.”

The minister said that the efforts to have a corrupt-free Nigeria were devoid of any political inclinations as recent convictions recorded were against the members of APC (the ruling political party) and PDP (the opposition political party).

The AGF maintained that unblemished record of successful performance in the fight against corruption has in effect established the conclusion that the allegation of political inclination is outright baseless and unfounded.

Felix Omohomhion, Abuja