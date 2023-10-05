Wanted Nigerian Singer, Primeboy, surrenders to police custody over Mohbad’s death

Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Primeboy, who was declared wanted and had a N1 million bounty placed on his head for refusing to honor a police invitation in connection with the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad, has voluntarily turned himself in to the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Police Command.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, announced this development on Thursday via a tweet. He stated, “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.”

The Lagos State Police Command has assured the public that they are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for a thorough investigation into the case. They have also pledged to ensure that anyone found culpable in the death of Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, will face justice.

Mohbad, a former artist signed to Naira Marley’s record label, tragically passed away at the age of 27 in Lagos. Speculations have arisen that Mohbad faced repeated physical assaults from Naira Marley and his crew after leaving the record label.

The Nigeria Police Force also confirmed Primeboy’s custody through their social media account, providing an update on the situation in Lagos. They echoed the commitment to conducting a meticulous investigation and bringing those responsible for Mohbad’s death to justice.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice,” the post read in part.