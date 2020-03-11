Uzodinma declares war on  corrupt contractors, saves N800m ISOPADEC fund in 2 months

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has revealed how his administration in the last two months saved over N800m from corrupt contractors in the Imo State Oil Producing Development Commission (ISOPADEC).

The governor had on assumption of office, beamed a searchlight on ISOPADEC as parts of steps to stop the continuous misappropriation and embezzlement of the fund in the commission.

Governor Uzodinma made the revelation at the palace of the traditional ruler of Mmahu community in Ohaji Egbema while meeting with stakeholders in the oil-rich Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo state.

The governor, who lamented the misappropriation of funds by the elite and leaders of the area, said the sum is actually part of funds meant for the development and growth of the oil communities.

He vowed that his administration will not support any anti-people policies as he will ensure that monies and allocation meant for the people of oil-producing communities are judiciously used for the development of the area.

In his words: “My interest is to protect your own interest. Only two months I took over as Governor, I have N800 million saved from ISOPADEC, but before now, you don’t get the money, they bring the money and the leaders share it leaving the people to die in hunger and poverty.

“But if we save that money, we come here and call a meeting, the communities will choose the project they want, we will award the project and make sure the projects are done,” the governor said in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The governor reiterated that his administration will continue to ensure lasting peace in the oil-rich of Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state.

While promising the people of the community of his readiness to provide adequate security for lives and properties, governor Uzodinma appealed to the leaders of Ohaji Egbema to differentiate right from wrong by helping the youths to desist from thuggery and other social vices that cause instability in the area.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of Mmahu community, in Ohaji Egbema, his royal highness, Austin Iwuogu, while commending the governor for his timely visit to the area, enumerated some of the challenges faced by the people of the community as a result of activities of oil companies in the area.

The monarch appealed for the governor’s intervention as quickly as possible to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

