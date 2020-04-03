US nationals stranded in Lagos as flight cancelled over alleged crew illegality 

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) had earlier banned international flights but confirmed essential flights will still operate.
The essential flights include aircraft in state of emergency, over flights, operations related to humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, alternate aerodrome identified in the flight plan, technical stop where passengers do not disembark, cargo flights and other safety related operations.
A total of 637 French and German citizens were on Thursday evacuated from Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos by their governments.
Air France’s A330 airplane which was the first to land departed at 13.56hr while Lufthansa German Airline departed with her nationals at 15.46hr.
IFEOMA OKEKE
