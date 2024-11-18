US-based fraudster behind fake car auction sites targeting Africa uncovered

An in-depth investigation by EconomyPost has uncovered a network of fraudulent car auction websites targeting African buyers, operated by a US-based scammer, Alexander Rudsky.

Rudsky’s web of deceit involves platforms like Old Merchant, Quality Assurance Autos (Qa Autos), Salvage King, and Monster Exports. These sites lure buyers, mostly in West Africa, with enticing car deals that, once paid for, are never delivered.

Alexander Rudsky’s scam is sophisticated. Using multiple aliases and different business names, he evades detection by regularly rebranding and closing down websites.

His companies are often registered legally, such as Qa Autos in Florida, but investigators found connections between his aliases and inactive business registrations across states. Victims receive misleading invoices and make payments to US-based bank accounts, only to find Rudsky’s team unresponsive when they inquire about their purchased vehicles.

Maximus Obumneme, a Nigerian businessman, encountered Qa Autos and Old Merchant in November 2023. Enticed by their offerings, he proceeded with a purchase, believing the companies to be reputable.

However, as soon as he paid, the communication went silent. Similar stories abound, with victims reporting thousands of dollars lost to Rudsky’s network. In one case, a Nigerian buyer was defrauded of nearly $20,000 after attempting to purchase a car through Salvage King, another of Rudsky’s brands.

Attempts by victims to seek recourse from US agencies have been mostly unsuccessful. Inquiries to the Florida Attorney General’s office, FBI, and Department of Motor Vehicles yielded little response. Victims report that US authorities have yet to act decisively, despite complaints dating back to 2013.

Michelle Kramer, an assistant attorney general in Florida, and officials from other agencies declined to comment on the ongoing complaints. Alexander Rudsky’s international scope and ability to evade prosecution highlight significant challenges in cross-border consumer fraud enforcement.

Operating with accomplices in Nigeria and Ghana, Rudsky has managed to dodge prosecution for over a decade.

His methods are particularly alarming because they blend digital marketing with professional-looking websites and social media ads on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The investigation suggests he is not acting alone, with a network of partners working to maintain his scams across multiple countries.

Beyond financial losses, victims have faced legal troubles in their own countries. One Nigerian car dealer, after unknowingly buying from Qa Auction, found himself briefly detained and questioned by local authorities following customer complaints. This scenario underscores the damaging impact of Rudsky’s scam on both buyers and intermediaries involved in his fraudulent schemes.

The investigation shines a light on the dire need for stronger international cooperation in combatting online fraud. Many of Rudsky’s victims had no reason to doubt his companies, given their U.S. registration and professional appearance.

Yet, Rudsky’s exploitation of loopholes in online commerce and legal enforcement underscores the vulnerabilities buyers face when purchasing vehicles online.

As online car sales continue to grow, this investigation serves as a warning, particularly to African buyers, about the importance of due diligence. Rudsky’s ability to operate undetected for so long raises serious concerns about regulatory oversight. For now, his case remains a cautionary tale about the dangers lurking in the online auction industry.

