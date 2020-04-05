UN commends  Nigeria’s  fight against Coronavirus

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has commended the strategic efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria in tackling the Coronavirus pandemic, which has affected over 1 million and killed over 60,000 people around the world.

The chief scribe of the global institution, while addressing a press conference on COVID-19 in New York, commended the government of Nigeria for the prompt initiatives and implementation of safety precautions through the setting up of new medical facilities such as isolation and testing centres to curtail the spread of the virus in the country.

So far, 224 have been infected by the virus and four people killed in Nigeria but the efforts of the government is said to have curtailed the spread and death in the country.

The Federal Government, in a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, described the UN commendation as a morale booster and a laudable development.

Government reassured Nigerians of its continued commitment to ensuring that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are given good medical attention.

The government also called on Nigerians to observe necessary health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to stay safe.