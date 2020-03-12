Ubah’s fate hangs in balance as Appeal Court reserves judgment

Ifeanyi Ubah, the senator representing Anambra South senatorial district in the National Assembly, will soon know his fate as the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division on Thursday reserved judgment in the appeal he filed against the judgment of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which ordered his removal from office.

After parties in the matter adopted their written addresses Thursday, the three-man panel of Justices of the appellate court led by Justice Stephen Adah said the date for the judgment in the appeal will be communicated to them.

While adopting his written address, counsel to the Senator, Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN) prayed the court to allow the appeal and set aside the judgment of the lower court, which sacked his client as Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

The respondents, Anani Chuka, Young Progressive Party (YPP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Obinna Uzoh, through their counsel, while adopting their written addresses, prayed the court to dismiss the appeal in its entirety.

Justice Bello Kawu had on January 17, 2020, affirmed his order which nullified Ubah’s election on the ground that the senator allegedly used a forged National Examination Council (NECO), certificate to contest the senatorial election that held in Anambra South on February 23, 2019.

The court had on April 11, 2019, after sacking Ubah ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return it issued to Ubah and issue a fresh one to Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came 2nd in the election.

Dissatisfied, Ubah approached the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgment which he insisted occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice against him.

In the appeal predicated on four grounds, the Senator insisted that he was denied fair hearing by the trial court, adding that he was neither served with the Originating Processes nor hearing notice with respect to the suit that led to his sack from the Senate.

Besides, he argued that the Abuja court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to hear and determine a pre-election matter that arose from an election held in Anambra State.

However, in his further affidavit in support of his motion on notice filed on March 6, 2020, Ubah is asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgment of Justice Kawu on the grounds that the entire proceedings and the judgment emanating therefrom are manifestly incompetent being a nullity.

According to him, the proceedings amount to a nullity on the grounds that, “As at the time the judgment in the suit number: FCT/HC/CV/3044/2018 was purportedly delivered, the suit had not been filed as filing fees had not been paid.

“That as at the date of filing of this action the appellant/ applicant had been duly elected as the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District and his election has been affirmed on September 9, 2019, by the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State.

“That having regard to the date of payment of filing fees, suit numbered: FCT/HC/CV/3044/2018 was a post-election matter and the lower court had no jurisdiction to entertain the same.