UBA aids Nasarawa with N28.5m to fight coronavirus

The United Bank for Africa, through the UBA Foundation, has donated the sum of N28.5 million to the Nasarawa State Government, as the bank’s contribution towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Regional Head of the bank, North Central, Danjuma Salihu made the donation on behalf of the UBA at the Government House in Lafia.

Salihu said the bank found it necessary to support Nasarawa State in its fight against COVID-19, which is affecting the whole world.

He commended the development strides of the Governor Abdullahi Sule, stressing that the bank identified with the state government on its policy thrust to industrialized Nasarawa state.

“We believe that Nasarawa State has been on the right course and we will continue to partner with the state.

“And our humble presentation on behalf of the UBA Foundation is a donation of the sum of N28, 5000, 000 here presented. This is already sitting in your account waiting for your utilization. As we call on all others to contribute,” Salihu stated.

The UBA regional head, however, called on other spirited organizations and individuals, to also contribute towards combating the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Abdullahi Sule thanked UBA for the financial support, stressing that there is no better time for such philanthropy than now, when the world is going into recession, including Nasarawa State.

The Governor promised to utilise the donation specifically towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

While noting that Nasarawa State is yet to have a confirmed case of coronavirus infection, Governor Sule said, the state has heightened its defence mechanisms against the pandemic, particularly with the state’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which is presently on lockdown.

“That is why I have always called on the Federal Government to give Nasarawa special attention.

“So for UBA to be the first to give us special attention, I will like to sincerely thank you.

“And I promise you, every penny of this amount given, will go for the cause that was given, I will not take one naira out of it, to do any other thing but exactly support the fight against COVID-19,” he added.