Trump suspends travel from Europe over coronavirus 

United States President, Donald Trump, has suspended travel from many European countries in an effort to halt the coronavirus.

Trump announced the travel ban Wednesday night in his second Oval Office address.

He also unveiled emergency economic measures including tax extensions without interest.

“We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days,” Trump said in the 10-minute address. “The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight.”

The 30-day travel ban will take effect Friday and apply to travelers from the 26-country Schengen area, meaning visitors from countries like Ireland, Russia and the United Kingdom would not be barred, the White House clarified after Trump’s speech.

Those who have visited the impacted countries within 14 days before their scheduled arrival in the United States will also be banned, the White House added.

Also, the State Department said late Wednesday that Americans should reconsider foreign travel because of the spreading new coronavirus.

Trump spoke after US cases of COVID-19 topped 1,200 and deaths hit 38. The Dow plunged another 1,400 points Wednesday — down 20 percent after a record high just one month ago.

The outbreak may threaten Trump’s legacy and reelection outlook as he’s struggled to stop spread of the virus and its economic impact.

Trump channeled optimism and patriotism, but at various points stumbled with delivery. His only other Oval Office address was to urge a border wall during a government shutdown.

“The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared, or more resilient,” Trump said. “We are all in this together. We must put politics aside, stop the partisanship and unified together as one nation, and one family.”

Trump said there would be limited exceptions to the Europe travel ban, which he said would be reassessed as the situation changes. He likened the measure to a January ban he imposed on foreigners who had been to China in the past 14 days.

“There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings,” Trump said. “And these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo. But various other things as we get approval, anything coming from Europe to the United States.”