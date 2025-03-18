.Suspends governor, deputy for six months
President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers state due to lingering crisis.
President Tinubu invoked Section 305 of the Constitution as amended. He suspended Gov Sim Fubara and his deputy for a period of six months in a bid to restore peace.
Tinubu said this in his nationwide broadcast on the protracted crisis.
Tinubu said the ongoing crisis has been a major source of concern to him, especially as all his efforts to resolve has not yeileded any result.
Rivers state has been mired in a political crisis stemming from the power struggle between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
