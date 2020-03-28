Tinubu an icon of democracy at 68 – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu on his 68th birthday anniversary.

APC said it is proud to identify with Tinubu, the outstanding politician and statesman, whose contributions to the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in the country have been phenomenal and acknowledged far and wide.

Lanre Issa-onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary in a statement on Saturday acknowledged that in the last 30 years, Tinubu has dedicated his life to the tenets and ethos of progressive politics with unwavering commitment, focus, and dedication.

Issa-onilu noted that as governor of Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, the Asiwaju implemented policies and programmes that have not only endured till date, but being copied and replicated in many other states across the nation.

“Fundamentally, he did not only lay the foundation for the transformation of Lagos but also put in place an enduring blueprint for the progressive development of the state. Under his guardianship, successive governors have been dutifully implementing the Asiwaju Blueprint which has seen Lagos, viewed previously as a densely populated slum, become a modern megacity.

“As an opposition leader, Tinubu exemplified a strong fidelity to responsible politics, taking on the retrogressive inclination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government at the centre with gusto, superior ideas, and principles through legal and constitutional channels.

“Our great party also note with pride, Asiwaju Tinubu’s outstanding contributions to the APC and concept of “Common Sense Revolution”, which culminated in the overwhelming rejection of the PDP by a majority of Nigerians at the 2015 general elections.

“Furthermore, we salute his patriotism to the Nigerian cause, doggedness and tireless efforts to make our party a strong political unit that can deliver on its promises to the Nigerian people and overcome current and future challenges.

“As Asiwaju Tinubu celebrates another year, we pray for more wisdom, sound health and long life in his service of our great party and country”, the statement read.