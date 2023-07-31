Tinubu addresses Obazee as FRCN CEO 6 years after Buhari sacked him

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed Jim Obazee as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN). But Obazee was relieved of his duty as CEO of FRCN in 2017 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obazee was removed in 2017 as part of recommendations made in a report submitted by then Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelemah.

Barely two months the Federal Government suspended the implementation of the Code by the FRC under the leadership of Obazee, following a series of criticisms by industry stakeholders and shareholders on the implication of the Code of Corporate Governance on the Nigerian business community.

There were also allegations of selective probe and violation of the Code of Conduct Bureau Act.

Obazee was replaced with Daniel Asapokhai (now deceased) as CEO of FRCN. Asopokhai was a partner and a Financial Reporting Specialist at the PricewaterHouseCoopers (PWC), Nigeria.

Asapokhai served a term of four years in office (January 9, 2017 to November 2020. The current CEO of Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria is Ambassador Shuaibu Adamu Ahmed. He was appointed in 2021. He is there as CEO till date.

The July 28, 2023 ‘secret’ letter to Obazee, he was appointed special investigator to investigate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and related entities.

President Tinubu in the letter to Obazee he personally signed said the special investigator would report directly to his office, adding that “the full terms of your engagement as special investigator shall be communicated to you in due course but, require that immediately take steps to ensure the strengthening and probity of key Government Business Entities (GBEs), further block leakages in CBN and related GBEs and provide a comprehensive report on public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments (whether private or public).

“You are to investigate the CBN and related entities using a suitably experienced, competent and capable team and work with relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to deliver on this assignment. I shall expect a weekly briefing on the progress being made,” the letter reads.