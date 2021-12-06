Thousands of Nigerian youths attend physical audition for Nigerian Idol Season 7

The physical auditions for the 7th edition of Nigeria’s biggest music reality show, Nigerian Idol, held on Saturday, December 4, at the Colossus Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Thousands of participants from around the country showed up at the venue to showcase their talent to the team of selectors.

The physical audition, which was the last phase of the audition process for Nigerian Idol season 7, kicked off with registration and accreditation. After the registration process, each aspiring idol was led to the audition room and given 30 seconds to impress a team of selectors. The hopefuls were very excited to be at the auditions and expressed their optimism and expectations.

Sponsors of Nigerian Idol S7, Bigi Drinks were also present at the audition venue, giving out cold bottles of bigi drinks and sausage rolls to the participants all through the audition process.

The host of the show, IK Osakioduwa, got the crowd excited and engaged during the accreditation process. Nigerian musician Dr SID was also present at the auditions to motivate the budding music acts.

The audition and selection stages of Nigerian Idol season 7 will air on DStv and GOtv in February 2022. For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/nigerianidol and follow the official Nigerian Idol handle on @NigerianIdol on Facebook and Instagram for more updates.