Tax reforms is here to stay – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said there is no going back on Tax reforms.

The president said this during the presidential media chat Monday night.

“Tax reform is here to stay we cannot keep doing what we have done before and expect a change,” the president said.

“The essence of the tax bill is to eliminate the assumption of colonialism I was once a governor of Lagos State it is a large state now and it is still expanding. The greatest real estate value is there you have to accommodate all of that you have to put all of that into the economic calculation.”

Asked about the criticisims around the Value added Tax in =crease in the proposed reforms, the president said a situation without outcry is not possible.

“You cannot satisfy uniformly a larger community of tax invaders,” he said. All we are asking for is to widen the tax net, make the cake larger and let us share a larger meal. They will still ask for this consultation no matter how long I delay it.”

He said the hallmark of a good leader is the ability to do what you have to do at the time it ought to be done.

“That’s my philosophy you have given me the mandate to govern let me govern within the limit of my capacity and I believe I have the capacity I believe so that’s why I went into the race.”

“I am focused I am focused and I know what Nigerian needs and I know what I must do for Nigerians. It is not going to be El Dorado for everybody but the new dawn is here I am convinced and you should be convinced too. You should help propagate that convention,” he said.

