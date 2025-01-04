Suspected Lukarawa bandits kill two Police officers in Kebbi

Two Police officers were killed during a gun battle with suspected Lukarawa bandits in Natsini village, Argungu Local Government Area, according to Kebbi State Police Command.

In a statement on Saturday, Nafiu Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer, said the incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on Friday.

He disclosed that the attackers, suspected to be Lakurawa bandits, invaded Alhaji Lawal Black Farm and nearby Fulani settlements along the Argungu-Kangiwa road, rustling an unspecified number of cattle.

“On receiving the report, a police safer highway patrol team swiftly responded, engaging the bandits in a fierce gun duel. The team pursued the criminals into the forest, forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds. Some of the stolen cattle were recovered during the operation,” the statement read.

He added that nfortunately, two officers lost their lives in the encounter.

Bello Sani, Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, condemned the tragic loss and expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen officers.

“The CP prayed for the eternal rest of the deceased and for strength for their loved ones to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.

Following the incident, Sani visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment and later paid a condolence visit to Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, Emir of Argungu.

He briefed the Emir on the ongoing efforts by security agencies to tackle criminal activities in the area.

The police command reiterated its commitment to combating crime and urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

