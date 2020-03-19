Suspected Coronavirus case reported in Ibadan

A suspected case of coronavirus is currently being monitoring in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The State Commissioner for Health, Bashir Bello, a medical doctor said that a man, in his 50s, who arrived Bodija area of Ibadan from the United Kingdom, has been isolated for the past four days.

According to him, the UK returnee living in Ibadan had a temperature spike of 37.9 celsius and his blood sample was subsequently taken to Lagos COVID-19 testing facility of (NCDC).

Bello said the suspect’s blood sample has been sent to the disease control centre in Lagos, adding that the result is expected on Friday

The commissioner revealed that the suspect’s neighbours alerted the government about his condition, which prompted a quick intervention, adding that the case was being monitored.

While recalling that two other cases had earlier been reported in the state, with their test results turning out negative said the person is on isolation and blood sample has been collected.

“The result is not yet out but should be out latest tomorrow”.

Bello however urged residents of the state to adhere to hygienic precautionary measures to avoid an outbreak in the state.

The commissioner also advised individuals returning to the state from countries with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak to self-isolate themselves under supervision for a period of 14 days before going out or mixing with the public.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Government may announce restrictions on public gatherings and related crowd activities across the state on Thursday.

This might include a ban on public gatherings at religious worship centres, night clubs, game centres, and measures to be taken at crowded places.