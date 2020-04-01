Stimulus package targets aged, vulnerable residents- Lagos

Lagos State government says the stimulus package announced in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic is targeted at the vulnerable and residents who are 60 years and above.

Persons in this category have been receiving messages from the Lagos State Residents’ Registration Agency, (LASRRA) having been selected to benefit from the food package unveiled by the state government on Friday, March 27.

The state commissioner for agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, made the clarification on Monday, explaining that text messages LASRRA were sent to the aged asking them to reply with a “YES”, “FOOD YES” or “SWITCH YES” if their registered home address with the agency remains valid.

Lawal noted that the ministry of agriculture, in collaboration with LASRRA devised the initiative to ensure fairness and evenness in the distribution of the stimulus packages. He emphasised that Lagos residents duly registered with LASRRA will access similar social benefits in the future.

He, therefore, urged recipients of the SMS to respond promptly, stressing that responses would be collated and beneficiaries would receive stimulus food packages from the state government.