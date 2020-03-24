State House restrict reporters

The Presidential Villa, Abuja has scaled down the number of reporters to cover activities of the President, during the period of the current restrictions announced by the federal government.

A Circular titled “COVID-19: DOWNWARD REVIEW OF CORRESPONDENTS’ PRESENCE IN THE PRESIDENTIAL VILLA”, signed by the Deputy Director of Information, at the State House, Attah Esa, Presidency selected eight reporters and five Cameraman to report events, until further notice.

The decision, according to Esa, follows the “current restriction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against gathering of not more than 50 persons at the same time at any venue, as well as to be able to maintain social distancing following the spread of Covid-19 pandemic”

“ it has become imperative to drastically review down the presence of the over 100 State House Correspondents who usually rendezvous in the Press Briefing Room in the Presidential Villa during this period since all other departments have scaled down the presence of their staff.

“Accordingly, only the under listed correspondents are to enter the Villa for media coverage of any event beginning from Wednesday, March 25, 2020 until further notice as the Covid-19 incidence will dictate.

Presidency said the team, made up of the Chairman, SH Press Corps, NTA crew, Channels TV crew, TVC crew, FRCN reporter, VON reporter, NAN reporter The Sun Reporter, will be coordinated by the Chairman

The Photographers include those of ThisDay, Leadership Photographer, Daily Trust Photographer, Guardian Photographer and Vanguard Photographer

“During this interim arrangement, we advise those who are not represented in the above list to liaise with those listed for necessary information/news as well as the Information Officers in the President’s Media Office.

“We plead for your understanding and cooperation as the Security Department enforces the restriction measure during this trying period.