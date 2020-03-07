Stakeholders brainstorm on informal sector taxation in Anambra

Accountability and good governance have been identified as the key to achieving effective informal sector taxation.

This was the submissions by professionals and critical stakeholders in tax and revenue sector during a breakfast meeting held in Awka, the Anambra State capital, last week involving the Anambra Internal Revenue Service (AIRS), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), the representative of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.

The breakfast meeting with the theme “Taxation of informal sector: challenges and prospects”, brought together professionals and key stakeholders in the tax business in the state with a view to raising the people’s awareness on tax and related issues as part of activities marking the 2020 Tax Awareness week in the state, which commenced March 2, and ended March 6, 2020.

Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Paschal Agbodike, who attributed the low rate of tax compliance across the country to insufficient tax education and the general loss of confidence in government’s ability to appropriately administer public funds, called on the people to comply with the state government’s revenue generation policy as the revenue generated had and would always be used for common good.

Also speaking, the state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, attributed the progress recorded in the state with regards to compliance with the laudable achievements of the present administration.

In his speech, Gladys Simplice, president, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), said governments at all levels could really achieve its aim of effectively taxing the informal sector, if only they can show prudence, accountability and quality performance in the administration of public funds.

Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, David Nzekwu, in his address noted that the state had made commendable progress as regards compliance.

He noted that the essence of the tax awareness week was to refresh the minds of people on the best practices and to educate those with less or no knowledge about the tax system of the state, and why they must pay their tax as at when due.

In attendance was the special adviser to the governor on Disability Matters, Chuks Ezewuzie, the chairman, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Chike Maduekwe, the delegate from the FIRS, among others.