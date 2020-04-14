Sosoliso Airline chairman dies in London from COVID-19

Victor Ikwuemesi, the Chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airline died on Tuesday in London, United Kingdom few days after he was diagnosed for coronavirus pandemic.

A source close to the family stated that the deceased went into hospital on Saturday 11th April, 2020 for being sick and was tested for COVID-19 and result came out positive on Tuesday morning.

“He was in ICU on oxygen but when the oxygen was removed for him to eat he couldn’t breath on his own.

So they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after,” the source disclosed.

IFEOMA OKEKE