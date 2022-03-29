Soludo appoints 20 commissioner-nominees, 15 special adviser-nominees

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has submitted a list of 20 Commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly for approval.

The Speaker of the House, Uche Okafor announced this during Tuesday’s plenary while reading a letter from Soludo dated March 28.

Okafor said the governor also sent another letter requesting the confirmation of 15 special adviser-nominees.

The Speaker, however, asked the House Committee on Screening to screen the commissioner-nominees.

The majority leader moved a motion for the confirmation of the 15 special advisers and they were approved after a voice-vote.

Some of the Commissioner-nominees are Ifeatu Chinedu, Ofonze Amucheazi, Ifeanyi Okoma, Chiamaka Nnake, Afam Obidike, Patrick Aghamba, Ifeyinwa Obinabo, Obinna Ugonnadi, Julius Chukwuemeka and Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

Others are Paul Nwosu, Foster Ihejiofor, Patricia Igwebuike, Felix Odimegwu, Chikodi Anara, Chika Ifemeje, Collins Nwabunwanne, Donatus Onyeji, Anthony Ifeanya and Paulinus Onyeaka.

Also at plenary, the House read a resolution urging Governor Soludo to appeal to the Commissioner of Police to return checkpoints and patrol teams across the state.

The House resolution followed a motion raised by Onyebuchi Offor, representing Ekwusigo Constituency, (PDP).

According to Offor, the absence of the checkpoints in the state had increased insecurity which is causing serious threat to lives and property in the state.