‘She’s a Boss’ to debuts exclusively on Ogélle

“She’s A Boss” a television show that brings to reality the other side of the African woman’s story from various fronts, has debuted on Ogéllé, Africa’s pioneer and leading Pan African video sharing platform, on Friday, March 12th.

This is in solidarity with the positive rave of the International women’s day celebration, which amplifies and prompt the global recognition of the socio-economic and cultural importance of women in society, driving their aim for equity in the entire human community.

This show aims to feature conventional and unconventional bosses, the woman who owns 10 shops in Lagos Island or Accra Ghana, the bank MD or Chief Executive Officer of a multimillion or Dollar Company, as well as the woman who sells the best local delicacies in Lagos, etc.

“She’s a Boss” is unique because it hinges on inclusivity as it showcases the diverse roles and responsibilities women undertake daily in the course of life, and its impact on their lives, their families, and society.

Speaking from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the Founder, and CEO of Ogéllé, Osita Oparaugo said, “We are excited about releasing the show ‘She’s a Boss’ and will not relent in celebrating women regardless of class and status, who are making huge differences in our societies, especially those who don’t even know or see themselves as bosses. We will extend this show until so many women in Africa are celebrated and their stories told.”

Anto Lecky, the anchor of “She’s a Boss” expressed her excitement in leading such an inspiring show that will explore our collective and kindred spirit as Africans, through the stories of both the urban and rural woman, and the difference women are making in contemporary Africa.

“I’m so excited about this show! I am a proud African woman and I want the world to know just how great African women truly are. We have heard stories of leading CEOs, but I’m particularly interested in sharing the stories of women who aren’t often celebrated.

“Being a boss is about dominating in your field regardless of the industry and overcoming trials and tribulations, and I can’t wait to show the world our African female bosses,” Anto Lecky explained.

Ogéllé is Africa’s pioneer online video sharing resource and entertainment platform, solely for African content, and is headquartered in Nigeria and Rwanda serving Sub-Saharan Africa and operated by Reddot Television Network Limited. Dubbed the “YouTube” of Africa, Ogéllé is a user-generated content (UGC) platform.

Available content includes films, music videos, comedy, TV shows, tourism, cuisine, vocation, news, and lifestyle.

The above-mentioned contents are created and produced by Africans in Africa and the Diaspora, for global consumption. Ogéllé is available through dedicated apps on App Store, Google Play Store, and on its official website www.ogelle.com.