SERAS recognises Tingo Group for driving sustainable, innovative solutions in Africa

Tingo Group, a global Fintech and Agri-Fintech group of companies, has been awarded the esteemed title of ‘Outstanding New Entry’ at the 17th edition of the Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility Awards (SERAS).

The Outstanding New Entry Award recognizes Tingo’s impactful initiatives and innovative approaches that have swiftly propelled the company into the forefront of the Nigerian economy.

It reinforces Tingo’s dedication to not only meeting but exceeding industry expectations, showcasing its significant impact on the industry landscape.

Dozy Mmobuosi, group chief executive officer of Tingo, said the award is a testament to the company’s impactful strides and commitment to innovation across businesses.

“In a relatively short period, we have made a substantial impact. We remain committed to driving innovation, sustainability, and impactful solutions across all facets of our operations,” he said.

He commended the organisers of the SERAS Africa for the recognition and show of confidence in the Tingo brand.

Edwin Obasogie, chief executive officer of Tingo Africa, said the brand have always strived to remain at the forefront of innovation and the award validates its efforts in implementing impactful initiatives that resonate with the company’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainability.

Neha Mehta, chief executive officer of Tingo Foods Plc, said “Tingo Foods is honored to be part of this year’s event and the Sera’s commitment to sustainability and the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to Mehta, the recognition echoes the company’s enduring dedication to sustainability practices within Tingo Foods and signifies its unified efforts in driving impactful initiatives that resonate with its commitment to responsible business practices.

“Tingo’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable practices aligns seamlessly with the ethos of the SERAS Awards. This recognition further solidifies Tingo’s position as an innovator, demonstrating a remarkable influence on the industry’s social and environmental landscape,” he said.

Mehta said the company remains steadfast in its mission to contribute meaningfully to societal development, sustainability, and innovation in the ever-evolving Nigerian Economy.