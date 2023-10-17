Senate goes into closed-door session as Ndume storms out

The Nigeriam Senate is currently holding a closed-door emergency session, after the Cheif Whip Ali Ndume, angrily walked out during plenary on Tuesday.

During plenary, Ndume raised a point of order, frowning at the manner in which the senate president was handling affairs in the chambers. He said they were against the rules, citing order 54 of the Senate Rule Book.

While he was still speaking on the house rules, Akpabio ruled him out of order.

He was enraged by Akpabio’s action and stormed out of the red chamber with all his documents.

Shortly after, the senate president called for a closed-door session to discuss “matters of national importance.”

The session is ongoing at the time of this report.