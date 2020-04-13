SEC did not conduct any recruitment exercise

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has denied conducting any recruitment exercise as being speculated by some persons.

The Commission in a statement Monday, said “Securities and Exchange Commission’s (the Commission) attention has been drawn to some messages and a video being circulated in the social media, wherein the Commission is alleged to have carried out a recruitment exercise where 811 persons were employed, all from Anambra State with 1 from Kano State.

“The messages parade the person shown in the video as Mary Uduk, the Acting Director General of the Commission.

The Commission therefore wishes to inform the general public that the person shown in the Video is not the Acting Director General of SEC, and no such recruitment exercise was conducted.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, since the Acting DG assumed office, the Commission has not carried out any recruitment exercise.

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard the messages and video being circulated as they are false” the Commission added.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu