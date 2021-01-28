Seamfix becomes first company to acquire 27701:2019 PIMS in Africa

Seamfix is proud to announce the acquisition of ISO 27001:2013 information management and security(ISMS) and ISO 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) certification.

The ISO 27001:2013 certification, an internationally recognized and accepted standard that ensures that its products and services meet the needs of customers, and clients through an effective information security management system. Also, awarded to

Seamfix is the ISO 27701:2019 certification to buttress its commitment to secure customers and client’s personal data privacy. It is worthy of note that Seamfix is the first in Nigeria, and first in Africa to get this certification. The ISO certification is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It helps companies in creating a management system that aligns quality with their broader business strategy with key focus on risk-based thinking, and liability in all organizational processes that helps improve communications, efficiency, and execution of continuous Improvement.

Seamfix is highly honored to have been awarded ISO 27701 and ISO 27001 certification.

Acquiring this certification describes Seamfix as a dedicated organization that upholds

world-class specifications for every product, service and system ensuring quality, safety and efficiency. Seamfix is pleased to have worked with the Digital Encode team, a trusted information Security partner to make this a success. The Chief project Manager Simileoluwa Oyediji applauded and commended Seamfix for her leadership, hard work and commitment demonstrated during the phases of the project.

According to the Seamfix CEO, Chimezie Emewulu and Co-founder / Executive Director, Chibuzor Onwurah, these achievements bring us joy and we will take a consistent approach to maintain the ISO status and dedicate ourselves to continuous improvement and development with regards to the quality of our products and services that will in turn increase the satisfaction of our clients, employees, shareholders, and the society at large. Overall, these achievements will ensure that we have the right processes and systems in place to meet the needs and expectations of clients through an effective quality management system.