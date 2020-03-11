Sanwo-Olu inspects failed portion of Eko Bridge

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, March 11, inspected the failed portion of Eko Bridge in the state.

The bridge has been partially closed to traffic by the federal and Lagos State governments to enable rehabilitation works on worn-out bearings noticed between the Alaka and Costain portion inwards Apongbon, according to Adedamola Kuti, the Federal Controller of Works.

The partial closure is already causing a lot of traffic inward Lagos Island and around Surulere and environs.