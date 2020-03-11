Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
News

Sanwo-Olu inspects failed portion of Eko Bridge

by
Sanwo-Olu inspects failed portion of Eko Bridge
L-R: Adedamola Kuti, federal controller of works, Lagos; Frederick Oladeinde, commissioner for transportation; Kayode Ibrahim, deputy director, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor; Olujimi Hotonu, permanent secretary, Ministry of Works & Infrastructure, and Aramide Adeyoye, special adviser on works to the governor, briefing journalists during an inspection of the failed portion of the Eko Bridge on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, March 11, inspected the failed portion of Eko Bridge in the state.

Sanwo-Olu inspects failed portion of Eko Bridge

The bridge has been partially closed to traffic by the federal and Lagos State governments to enable rehabilitation works on worn-out bearings noticed between the Alaka and Costain portion inwards Apongbon, according to Adedamola Kuti, the Federal Controller of Works.

The partial closure is already causing a lot of traffic inward Lagos Island and around Surulere and environs.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Eko Bridge no longer safe for public use- Works Controller

Buhari, Nasarawa Governor meet behind Closed Doors

These 4 Startups are most innovative companies in Nigeria…

1 of 8,033