Sanusi sues Kano govt, AGF, 2 others, challenges his banishment

A legal battle has ensued between former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Kano State government over his banishment from Kano after he was dethroned on Monday.

Sued alongside Kano government is the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

In the matter before a Federal High Court, Abuja, Sanusi is seeking the nullification of his banishment from Kano to Nasarawa State, adding that it is unlawful and violation of his fundamental human rights.

The fundamental human rights suit, instituted in Abuja on Thursday, is praying the court to free him from detention and confinement to Awe town in Nasarawa State.

In the suit brought pursuant to section 34, 35, 40, 41 and 46 of the 1999 Constitution and Order 4 Rule 4 of the Federal High Court, the former Emir, who is not challenging his dethronement, wants the court to restore his right to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria.

Other respondents in the legal action are the Inspector General of Police and Director General, State Security Service (SSS).

In the suit with no: FHC/ABJ/ CS/357/2020, the former Emir of Kano, is asking the court to declare his banishment to Nasarawa State as illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.

Sanusi was on Monday, March 9, 2020, dethroned as Emir of Kano by the state government.

Among others, Sanusi was accused of disrespect to authorities of Kano State government, disloyalty and absence from meetings without cogent reasons

Shortly after his dethronement, he was forced out of the palace and taken to Loko village in Nasarawa State from where he was later moved to Awe town where he is currently.

A date is yet to be fixed for hearing of the case.

Felix Omohomhion, Abuja