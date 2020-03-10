Sanusi relocated to Awefrom Loko following concerns on Environment, Amenities

Barely 24 hours after he was deposed and banished to Nasarawa State, former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has been relocated to Awe town, in Awe Local Government area of Nasarawa state, from Loko in Nasarawa Local Government.

Briefing newsmen shortly after a police helicopter ferried the former Emir away at about 1:45 pm from Loko secondary school playground on Tuesday, the Mai Loko, HRH Abubakar Ahmed Sabo, said the move became necessary due to the fact that Loko lacks good road, source of portable water and electricity, among others.

He was emphatic that the decision to relocate former emir Sanusi had nothing to do with the prevailing insecurity in the area.

The monarch urged traditional rulers across the country to always abide by the constituted authority so as not to end like the dethroned Emir of Kano.

The Emir of Loko, who is also a first-class Paramount ruler, said: “Here in Loko, we are hospitable people; as such we received the dethroned Emir of Kano warmly as it should be,” he said.

He said his subjects were unhappy about the relocation of the former Emir.

‘’The authority concerned said they want to relocate him owing to the fact that we lack so many social amenities here,” he said.

“The executive arm of government has tenure of office while we the traditional institution doesn’t have.

“We are custodians of our respective people, while the executive arm remains supreme authority that we need to respect.

“We are answerable to them at all times and in a situation where any traditional ruler decides to disrespect orders of his principal, he may be dethroned as in the case of Emir Sanusi,” the traditional ruler said.

However, security personnel serving in the area, who doesn’t want his name in print, said: “Activities of hoodlums in the area was one of the major reasons for relocating Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II out from here.

“It will interest you to know that we the police officers serving here in Loko are less than ten.”

Also an associate of the dethroned Emir, who gave his name as Alhaji Sule Adamu, described what happened to the former Emir of Kano as reckless use of power, saying that mimesis will surely catch up with those behind the saga.

The large number of security men attached to the dethroned Emir did not allow journalists access to Sanusi, who was said to have passed his night in Loko at the house of the Chief Imam.

The Madaki Awe, Adamu Salihu Isa confirmed the relocation of the former Emir. He said Sanusi arrived Awe town Tuesday evening at about 4:5pm

He confirmed that there is water, light and a standby generator set as well as other facilities intact for Sanusi’s use and comfort.