Rome Business School graduates 300 executive students

Rome Business School Nigeria (RBSN), a satellite campus of the Rome Business School based in Rome, Italy has announced the graduation of 300 executive students from the school’s satellite campus located at Ikeja, the capital of Nigeria’s commercial centre.

According to a statement from the school, the graduation ceremony signifies the evolution of new sets of better managers and global business leaders, who will make the world a better place by performing excellent delivery of service.

At the ceremony, Antonio Ragusa, the founder and dean of Rome Business School Worldwide highlighted the importance of the institution’s vision, which included moulding of a generation of new Nigerians.

“The institution has also expanded its international network with a mandate of producing better managers and global leaders every year which is in line with the mission of the institution to better managers for a better world,” Ragusa said at the event.

Also at the event, Humphrey Akanazu, the country director of Rome Business School Nigeria recognized the great dedication of the graduands who have entrusted their dreams to the institution in becoming great managers and leaders on a global scale.

The guest speaker, Lawson Omokhodion advised graduates to be good worthy ambassadors of the nation and the institutions.

Esosa Ize-Iyamu, General Overseer of Jesus Evangelical Assembly commended graduands for their hard work and commitment to attaining landslide milestones in their academic journey.

The graduation ceremony brings top-tier dignitaries from all walks of life from the public sector, Financial, oil and gas, and so much more.

Presents at the occasion, Antonio Ragusa, founder and dean of Rome Business School Worldwide; Humphrey Akanazu, country director of Rome Business School Nigeria, Lawson Omokhodion, chairman/CEO of Ritsoil Petroleum & Gas Ltd., Esosa Ize-Iyamu, General Overseer of Jesus Evangelical Assembly, Sowemimo Abiodun, Founder/CEO of InfoMetriQ Data, Kayode Abe, advisory board member at Rome Business School Nigeria, Cecilia Osoka, advisory board member at Rome Business School Nigeria, High Commission of the Italian Embassy, Ijeoma Nweze-Mbah, academic director at RBSN, Sam Igwe, head of Didactic at RBSN, Olakunle Asunmo, head of marketing at RBSN, Faculties members, Program Advisors, Professors, Graduands, family and well-wishers.

