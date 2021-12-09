Rivers government spends N49 billon for 9 flyovers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that each of the nine flyovers so far built by his administration cost about N7 billion.

Governor Wike disclosed this during the commissioning of Rumuola Flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Announcing that his administration had built nine flyovers since 2019, an elated Governor Wike proudly said, “Each of these nine flyovers cost not less than N7billion. If you calculate N7 billion by 9, you know how much it will give you.”

BusinessDay’s calculation shows that at N7 billion each, the nine flyovers, built by construction giants, Julius Berger, cost not less than N49 billion.

The Rivers governor said apart from the tenth flyover currently under construction, all others awarded since 2019 such as the Rumukalagbor, GRA and Abali flyovers, are completed and commissioned or about to be commissioned.

He recalled that when the Rumuola Flyover was under construction, many people criticised the project, alleging that it would disrupt free flow of traffic given how busy the road is.

He however expressed joy that the same people who criticised the project initially were among those commending it today.

“What we’re doing shows our commitment. Governance is about the people. Governance is about doing what the people want. Governance is about making promises and fulfilling them,” Wike said.

He disclosed that the GRA Flyover would be commissioned on Saturday, while some of the flyovers would be commissioned in January and March 2022.

The governor explained that his administration decided to engage Julius Berger, despite the high cost involved, because of his desire to give Rivers people quality and durable projects.

He noted that most of the flyovers being built, as well as rehabilitation works, were on federal roads, which showed that Rivers State was helping the federal government to do its work, adding that normally, the apex government was supposed to refund the state.

Wike used the opportunity to warn hoodlums who vandalise manhole covers, leading to accidents on most Port Harcourt roads, to desist from the criminal act or be ready to face dire consequences. Describing the stealing of manhole covers as an act of sabotage, the governor warned: “Those who have stolen our manholes before, I forgive you. But if you steal again, you will be treated like a saboteur.”

In his speech, former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his developmental strides.

Mimiko, who was the special guest of honour at the occasion, said by his exploits, Governor Wike had redefined governance. He further lauded the Rivers governor for fighting for his people’s rights and for boldly challenging certain forms of Injustice, noting that Governor Wike had demonstrated good governance by his exploits.