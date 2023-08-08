Revenue: Enugu introduces unified e-ticket scheme

The Enugu State Government has announced the introduction of Unified e-Ticket Scheme to eliminate revenue leakages in the state.

Angela Nnamani, the chairperson, Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS), disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Enugu.

Nnamani said the introduction of the E-Ticket was in line with the mandate of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration in the state to promote a digital economy, eliminate multiple taxation and grow the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

She explained that the unified e-ticket was an electronic ticket for the collection of taxes from the informal sector, such as road taxes, including tickets from tricycles, buses, tippers, emblems, and passengers’ manifests.

Others, the chairperson listed were revenues from markets and artisans.

She explained that the scheme was introduced to make tax payments easy and convenient for all citizens while eliminating harassment and loss of government revenue.

Nnamani added that all payment and enforcement should be done using online and agency banking tools.

The chairman said that the new e-ticket scheme would commence on August 11.

Nnamani said: “By this announcement, the government hereby bans all forms of paper tickets across the state and citizens are enjoined to purchase their daily tickets through our approved e-ticket agents across the state.

“Your ticket will be vended to your vehicle plate number/shop number, and enforcers will also confirm your purchase using online means only.”

She warned that anybody found selling paper tickets would be severely sanctioned.