Research to spotlight workplace violence against African women

African Women on Board (AWB), a nonprofit organisation has in partnership with Ford Foundation, perfected plans to launch a new research project that would focus on violence against women in the workplace.

The research, which would be based on its 2020/2021 theme: ‘The Power of Africa’s Female Economy,’ hopes to produce practical findings that will help stakeholders (women, men, workplaces, regulatory bodies, policymakers and others) to better understand ways to tackle violence against women.

It is also expected that the outcome would help create policy models that can be applied to workplaces across the continent.

According to AWB, violence against women can take many forms including intimidation, sexual harassment, and online abuse as well as physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence.

It stated that there is a significant gap in understanding the prevalence of such acts particularly in the workplace, as relates to both corporate and non- corporate environments including offices, marketplaces, restaurants, homes, hospitals and online.

“Gender-based violence ( GBV) especially violence against women and girls ( VAWG) is not only widespread but also a major impediment to women and girls’ development and participation within households and societies,” says Olufunke Baruwa, programme officer, Gender, Racial and Ethnic Justice at Ford Foundation, West Africa.

In many parts of Nigeria, Baruwa said, violence is accepted as a tool for the subordination of women and used as an instrument of control over women’s bodies and lives.

She added that such act not only degrades women but also impacts on their rights, dignity and wellbeing.

“Major contributing factors to the persisting violence that women and girls experience are entrenched social norms and practices, embedded within religion and culture that shape power relations between women and men. These norms and associated values affect women and girls’ lives; limit the effective implementation of progressive laws and policies that advance their rights, resulting in negative outcomes, particularly for those in rural areas,” Baruwa said.