Reps launch investigation into Imo killings

The House of Representatives Wednesday mandated its Committee on Police Affairs and National Security

to investigate the unfortunate gruesome killings in Okigwe Area of Imo State.

It also urged the security agencies to beef up security within Okigwe Zone to avoid future occurrence and resolved the House to invite Imo Security Chiefs for questioning regarding the unfortunate incidences.

The House reached the resolution at plenary upon adoption of a motion of urgent public importance on: “The Need to Increase Security Presence in Okigwe Zone to forestall Occurrences of Unwarranted Killings of Innocent Constituents”, sponsored by Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo).

Moving the motion, Onuoha said the House noted that security of lives and property is the responsibility of government and my Constituency, Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe Federal Constituency inclusive.

She was shocked that on the fateful day of 4th March 2020, her people were helpless and unprotected as hoodlums ‘and criminals terrorize them for several hours leading to loss of lives and injuries.

The lawmaker recalled that, a motion of urgent National Importance was moved in the House on the 26th of January, 2020 over the killing of one Ndubuisi Emenike in her constituency

sometimes back.

According to Onuoha, the House: “recall also that a meaningful development cannot take place in an environment that is insecure or where there is recurring security lapses resulting in avoidable casualties and fatalities”.

The House is: “informed that there was massive shooting at Okigwe Metropolis by unknown gunmen where lives were lost and several injuries were recorded”.

She said: “it was observed that their target was the leader and members of the Neighborhood Vigilante Group who have been collaborating with the Nigerian Police to stop robberies and crime within the area.

“Even though the criminals informed the leader of the vigilante about their coming and information was passed to security agencies but nothing was done to prevent these needless attack. It simply shows that there was no security presence at the time of the attack that lasted for several hours without any response from security agencies.

The lawmaker further said the House is: “concerned that the challenges of security of lives and properties should be everyone’s business. All groups assisting communities in keeping it safe deserve Protection.

“Therefore, killings of harmless citizens in my constituency and members of several constituents with bullet wounds should be condemned and looked into appropriately because they deserve the protection of security agencies and right to life.

“Further Concerned, that if this feeling of insecurity is not adequately addressed, people might resort to self-help often termed as self-defense and this will not be good for a peaceful society like ours”.

James Kwen, Abuja