Reps intervention forces FCTA to withdraw sack threat to resident doctors

Following the intervention of the House of Representatives through its House Committee on Health Services, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has withdrawn a circular, mandating members of the FCT Chapter of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to go back to work within 24 hours or consider themselves sacked.

The FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu had Thursday said the ultimatum was part of necessary measures reached after an emergency meeting of top management officials of the FCTA, to ensure that the FCT residents do not suffer as a result of the strike action by the Doctors.

But after a meeting between the House Health Services Committee led by its Chairman, Tanko Sununu, FCTA officials and the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Friday, it was also resolved that a Committee of five persons be set up comprising a member of NMA, two members of the NARD FCT Chapter and two FCTA staff, which will look into the issues relating to the payment of the doctors and report back.

It was also resolved at the meeting that FCT Administration should source for funds from alternative sources to pay flat rate to 36 Doctors that have not been paid between six to seven months pending when the issue is resolved.

The Nigerian Medical Association, led by its President Francis Faduyile informed the House Committee that the national body had directed all its members on strike to resume duties at their posts while the association continues with the negotiations with the FCTA on behalf of the striking doctors.

He expressed gratitude to the National Assembly especially the House of Representatives for the proactive measures taken to intervene in the matter and in ensuring the national emergency as regards to the cover-19 is well contained within the nation.

James Kwen, Abuja