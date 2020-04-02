PTF has not received financial donations on COVID-19 – Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has revealed that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has not received any financial donation from any individual to enhance the fight against coronavirus.

Mustapha who is Chairman of the PTF stated this on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen at media briefing in Abuja.

According Mustapha, the PTF has only received material donations such as face masks and hand gloves.

He stated that the PTF will make public whenever there is any financial donation from any person.

“I want to state that PTF has not received any financial donation from any person, apart from material things.”

Solomon Ayado, Abuja