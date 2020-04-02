Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


CoronavirusLEAD STORYNews

PTF has not received financial donations on COVID-19 – Mustapha

by
PTF has not received financial donations on COVID-19 - Mustapha
PTF has not received financial donations on COVID-19 - Mustapha
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has revealed that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has not received any financial donation from any individual to enhance the fight against coronavirus.

Sign-up For Daily News Update

* indicates required
Mustapha who is Chairman of the PTF stated this on Thursday while fielding questions from newsmen at media briefing in Abuja.
According Mustapha, the PTF has only received material donations such as face masks and hand gloves.
He stated that the PTF will make public whenever there is any financial donation from any person.
“I want to state that PTF has not received any financial donation from any person, apart from material things.”
Solomon Ayado, Abuja
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Mass arrest in Rivers: Civil society coalition calls for…

Less than a week after testing positive, UCH CMD now Tests…

2.6m households have benefited from N20,000 Coronavirus…

1 of 9,183