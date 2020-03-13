President’s Security breach: He is a fan of Buhari- Presidency

Presidency has denied that there was an attempt to harm President Muhammadu Buhari in Kebbi State on Thursday as he declared open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival.

A video clip going viral on social media had portrayed a young man who was apprehended by security operatives attached to the President while he was attempting to get at the President at the venue of the fishing festival at Argungu.

But a statement by the President’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the young man in question was “ excited to see his President so close, he made an attempt to get to him”

According to Adesina , attempt by the President’s security aides to stop him from getting closer to the President had provoked a protest reaction from the man

Adesina, while debunking speculations that the President was attacked as portrayed in a video clips that has gone viral on the social media , described the action as plans to twist the incidence into a “ negative narrative”

“ It was the first time the international tourism event would hold in eleven years, as security considerations had rendered it impracticable.

“ As the President went round the arena to inspect rice pyramids on display, and take photographs with farmers, a young man was so very excited to see his President so close. He made an attempt to get to him.

“World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President.

“Now, professional contortionists are making mischief of the event. They are passing the video clip off on social media as an attempt to attack the President.

“Malicious people always twist things to give a negative narrative. But they simply dash their heads against the wall. The country moves on.

The Presidency reaction has become necessary following a recent occurrence when the President visited Maiduguri in Borno state to commiserate with victims of Boko Haram attacks in a nearby village.

A video clip showing the President’s convoy being “ booed” by some locals went viral on the social media.

The Presidency had attributed the report as “ handiwork of opposition politicians.