PDP governors meet in Jos ahead NEC meeting 

The governors under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reaffirmed their commitment to reposition their party and also restore the hope of Nigerians.

Host of the governors and Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, reassured supporters of the PDP, that his colleagues and other critical stakeholders were committed to re-strategising to stabilise the party and restore hope for Nigerians.

Governor Mutfwang made the declaration on Friday during a Gala Night at the Banquet Hall, Government House in Jos, where he hosted the PDP Governors’ Forum for a strategic meeting.

He expressed gratitude to the governors and other party faithful, who travelled from across the country to ‘The Home of Peace and Tourism’ to support the forum.

He emphasised the importance of the gathering in charting a way forward for the PDP and restoring its reputation as the party of choice for Nigerians.

Even though this is primarily a meeting of governors, it is gratifying to see party leaders and stakeholders from various states filling this room to support the governors as we strategise to ensure not only the stability of our party but also its ability to continue providing hope to Nigerians,” Mutfwang stated.

Governor Mutfwang highlighted Plateau’s historical significance to the PDP, recalling that it hosted the party’s first convention to elect the first President of the Fourth Republic and produced the PDP’s first National Chairman.

He proudly referred to Plateau as the ‘Home of PDP’. He also reflected on the successes of his administration, asserting that peace and trust have been restored to the state following years of challenges.

By the grace of God, after years of miserable leadership by the opposition on the Plateau, the people have welcomed their party back. The PDP and I are determined to improve the lives of our people and fulfil the party’s mandate of social justice and empowerment,” he added.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, commended the party’s stakeholders for their unwavering support. He emphasised the PDP’s unity and its position as an unbreakable political party offering Nigerians hope and good governance.

“We are here on the Plateau, and Governor Mutfwang has shown us that Plateau is indeed a melting pot where everyone is welcome. The PDP remains an indivisible party. Despite minor hiccups, we are united with all organs and leaders of the party. We will continue to work together to provide Nigerians with opportunities for better governance,” Senator Bala Mohammed affirmed.

For his part, Oyo State governor and vice chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Seyi Makinde, also reassured PDP supporters of the governors’ determination to reform the party and restore its leadership role in Nigeria.

Others present at the Gala Night included Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Governor Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Governor Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and the deputy governors of Bayelsa, Enugu, Plateau States and the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Illiya Damagum.

Also in attendance were notable party leaders, including former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah David Jang; former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi; former Niger State governor, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, and chairman of the PDP Ministers’ Forum, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as well as other stakeholders.

