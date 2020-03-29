Panic in Owerri, Mbaise, over COVID-19

There is palpable panic in Owerri the Imo state capital as DSS and other security agencies have locked down a hotel and its 41 guests and workers over suspected case of COVID-19 .

The hotel known as Fancy Hotel is located at Umuguma in Owerri West local government area and its suspected to be owned by the Owner of Aguwa Aluminum Factory from Ahiazu Mbaise local government area.The man was said to have returned from Overseas about two weeks ago and visited the Fancy Hotel before traveling to Abuja. It was at Abuja where a test was conducted on him and it was COVID-19 positive.

This development has shaken the Mbaise rural community that had been complacent so far. Messages are now going round in several groups warning that the virus may have entered the rural Mbaise areas, calling on rural folks to stay home.

Sabi Elemba, Owerri