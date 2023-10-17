Palliative: 192,000 Ondo primary school pupils to receive noodles

The Ondo State Government, on Tuesday said it has concluded plans to distribute 10,000 packs of noodles to over 192,000 primary school pupils in the state as part of efforts to cushion hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, who disclosed this at a press conference in Akure, also said the state government has concluded arrangements to disburse N10,000 cash transfer to over 18,000 vulnerable people across the state.

According to her, “1,000 vulnerable persons are to benefit in each of the 18 local government areas. The list of beneficiaries is to be generated by the existing Local Government Committees in conjunction with the representatives of market women Association, Park Management Committee and United Partisan groups and religious bodies.

“400 Nano businesses in each local government areas will also be given cash transfer. Farm Input: some farm inputs and equipment have been acquired including tricycle and power tiller. Tricycles would be given free to each local government area and not individuals.

“Mr Governor has cleared the backlog of salaries arrears owed all Local government staff, Primary school Teachers and Pensioners between 2016 and 2017.

“The administration of Dr. Olusegun Mimiko owed these categories of staff 7 months arrears of salaries, which the present administration of Governor Akeredolu has now cleared.

“These months are: July – December 2016 and January 2017. Government is already making arrangement to also offset all arrears of gratuities of retired LG staff and primary school teachers which dates back to 2012.

“A total of 23,900 bags of rice had so far been distributed across the state. More rice would be distributed before the end of the year.”

The Commissioner said the state free shuttle buses and shuttle boats for students and public servants will be sustained by the government’s palliatives Committee.