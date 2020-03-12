As part of its preparedness towards Nigerian Metrological Agency NiMET’s prediction, that Oyo State among other states will experience heavy rainfall this year, the Oyo State Governor, Oluseyi Makinde has released N500 million counterpart fund to the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), to avert flood and other related disaster in the State.

Rauf Olaniyan , Oyo State Deputy Governor, disclosed this on Thursday at a Stakeholders Meeting organized by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), held in Ibadan,the Oyo state capital.

Olaniyan, who also doubles as chairman, OYSEMA, in his address at the stakeholders meeting noted that the NEWMAP is a new project designed to cover the whole state and will soon commence its operation throughout the State, while Ibadan Urban Flood Management Agency IUFMP will concentrate its activities on the State Capital alone.

He added that the State’s Present administration is working earnestly to ensure total risk reduction and emergency management, urged all hands to be on deck for the complete eradication of the disaster in the Pace- setter State.

According to him, ‘recent happenings in the States and across the glob call for concerted efforts for all and sundry, added that apart from the menace of climate change affecting everybody, the recent increase in the cases of fire disaster also calls for prompt attention.

He however charged the Stakeholders in emergency management to fashion out workable strategies and measures that could be put in place in tackling the menace of fire outbreak which has resulted into loss of lives, properties and destruction of means of livelihood.

The Deputy Governor enjoined members of the public to continue supporting the present administration’s quest to restore Oyo State to its hitherto Pace Setting, stressed that with their cooperation and support, effort to make Oyo State better, saver and resilient to disaster would be achieved.

In his welcome address, the Secretary, Oyo State Emergency Management Agency, Luqman Aransi, revealed that the stakeholders meeting will provide opportunity to discuss emergency and emerging issues affecting the state and to build a resilience capacity of disaster management, while further discussions on major issue will be based on 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) by NiMET.

He further disclosed that the meeting would give stakeholders opportunities to rub mind, exchange ideas on how to make our society save of disaster as well as to make the state a better place to live.

In his remarks, the South West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, Slaku Lugard, commended Oyo State Government for being proactive to emergency management issues. He added that risk reduction is a collective responsibility, therefore all hands must be on deck.

He however, urged members of the public to adhere strictly to the state environmental rules and regulations to ensure greener and safer environment.