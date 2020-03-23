Oyo-Ita, former HoS, enters dock for arraignment on fraud offences

The immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HoCSF, Winnifred Oyo-Ita has just entered the dock to be arraigned in fraud-related charges.

She is being arraigned with 8 others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

She is standing trial before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

Others to be arraigned along with Oyo-Ita are Frontline Ace Global Services Limited; Asanaya Projects Limited; Garba Umar and his companies: Slopes International Limited; Gooddeal Investments Limited; Ubong Okon Effiok and his own company, U & U Global Services Limited and Prince Mega Logistics Limited.

They will be arraigned for fraud in relation to Duty Tour Allowances DTA); Estacodes; conference fees fraud and receiving kick-backs on contracts.

According to the charges, Oyo-Ita, in her roles in the civil service as Director, Permanent Secretary and Head of Service, used her companies as well as Effiok’s and Umar’s companies as fronts to receive kickbacks from contractors of various ministries and parastatals where she worked.

The charges are being read to the defendants now.

