Ondo Explosion: IGP sets up special investigation team, calls for calm

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has set up a Special Investigation Team to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the explosion that occurred at Ogbese near Akure, the Ondo State Capital on Friday, 27th March, 2020.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the Team is headed by the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja Maikudi A. Shehu.

The team is made up of police officers from the Police Bomb Disposal Squad (Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit) which is a specialised arm of the Police that oversees explosives and ordinance operations of the Force including controlled detonation, safe evacuation, sweeping, assessment, analysis, intelligence and investigations touching on bombs and all forms of explosives-related incidents.

The Investigation Team will work jointly with experts from the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) – the nation’s leading Research and Development Institution that is the sole repository of all geo-scientific data.

According to Mba, the Agency has a state-of-the-art laboratory with the capacity and expertise to carry out a wide range of geo-scientific examinations including Laboratory/Forensic Examinations, Geochemical Analysis of Rocks, Minerals, Water, Sewage, Soil Samples and Site Investigations amongst others.

The IGP in the statement expressed hope that with the involvement of NGSA, the quality and integrity of investigations into the explosion would be greatly enhanced. He however, enjoined the citizens especially those living around the scene of the incident to avoid the area in order not to tamper with the scene of incident and the ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the IGP has sympathised with the government and people of Ondo State particularly victims that sustained injuries or lost their property as a result of the incident. He called for calm and assured that the outcome of investigations would be made public.