Omicron: Uncertainty hangs over End of Year music concerts

Live concerts, a major source of income for Nigerian artistes during festive seasons, are likely to be impacted this December due to fears of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The total number of shows announced for December 2021 is about 52 from data seen from different sources. This is slightly higher than the number announced in 2019, an indication of confidence in the opening of the economy after the COVID-19 lockdown.

In December 2020, Nigeria had been dragged into a second wave of the pandemic that had claimed 1,197 lives due to a sustained rise in community infections. A new variant of COVID-19, lineage B.1.1.7, which cancelled Christmas in the UK was found in Nigeria but after initial discovery in the UK.

A fresh record of highest daily cases was set December 13, 2020, with 796 infections, overtaking 790 cases set July 1 during the gradual easing of the two-month-long lockdown that affected the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, and Ogun States, forcing the government to impose restrictions on large gatherings of people.

If the new Omicron variant scare leads to another lockdown or restriction of large gatherings, organisers of these music concerts in 2021 may see their events shut down like in 2020.

Read Also: How streaming services are leveling the field for gospel music artists

Some of the big shows slated for this December include Livespot360, Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, and Flytime music festival which will be hosting A-list artists like Tems, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Psquare, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Some of these artistes would also host their own live concerts with other musicians like Adekunle Gold, Wurld, Chike, Buju, and Omahlay doing the same at different locations in Nigeria.

Speaking with BusinessDay, Dare Art Alade, creative director of Livespot360, said that as much as people want to come out in their numbers to celebrate the yuletide, organisers of events will put in government-regulated measures to make it safe to attend.

“Establishments have figured out how to work around it by putting protocols in place everything from temperature checks to sanitisation in some instances people have to present COVID test or vaccination status and these are the parameters we have to work with in order to continue with how we live our lives,” Art Alade said.

When asked if there would be a bigger turn up of music fans despite COVID, the former singer expressed optimism that people would want to be outside with their families to enjoy these times as long as they were safe.

“That is yet to be seen, everyone is gearing to enjoy themselves, enjoy their ‘Detty December’ in a very safe and responsible way and I think that’s important,”

Speaking under anonymity, an expert on live events old BusinessDay that concerts in 2021 will be bigger in terms of the number of festivals compared to 2019 because a lot of concert guys didn’t have events last year.

“Everybody wants to do an event, even the artistes that are not big enough to do shows are joining forces with other artistes to do joint shows, it’s going to be so much bigger than 2019,” the source said.

The uncertainty of the Omicron variant has left organisers of music events hoping shows are not cancelled by the government, as arrangements have been made for venues and artistes have been paid to show up with non-refundable clauses

Because these artistes charge a high price for shows, the price for tickets will be affected. Livespot, for instance, who are hosting six events have each of those ticket prices ranging from N20,000 for regular tickets to N5,000,000 for tables of eight people,

“Every artiste has been bigger with their art. Burna Boy, who won a Grammy as well as others like Ckay, Wizkid, Tems and Chike who have high streaming numbers and topping chart in foreign location would most definitely demand a higher amount of money than was collected in 2019.

Burna Boys’ upcoming events are charged at N50,000 for a ticket, with Davido charging the same amount. Others like Adekunle Gold who will be performing in Abuja set ticket sales at N10,000 while the Dj Spinall concert is N10,000 as well.