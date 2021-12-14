Olu Akinkugbe Pharmacy Trust begins N2.5b investment drive for Ondo State University

The Olu Akinkugbe Pharmacy Education Trust (OAPET) has kicked off its fundraising and investment drive for the proposed N2.5 billion Olu Akinkugbe Faculty of Pharmacy, with a launch event at The Metropolitan Club, Ikoyi, in Lagos, recently.

The eight-man trusteeship council, which comprises eminent Nigerians and leading minds in pharmacy practice, has been established to govern fundraising and management of the Faculty of Pharmacy, establishing the corporate governance well associated with the Faculty’s patron, Chief Olu Akinkugbe, as well as ensuring its sustainability.

The OAPET is chaired by former Minister of Health and Social Services and Chairman, Juli Pharmacy and the MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi; and includes Chairman of Access Bank Plc and former Chief Executive of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (Federal Ministry of Health), Oritsedere Awosika; MD/CEO SecureID Nigeria, Kofoworola Akinkugb;, and Co-founder and Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode (Barristers & Solicitors).

Others are Chairman, Teach for Nigeria, Gbenga Oyebode, Pro-chancellor, Caleb University, Retired Professor of Pharmacy and former Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lagos, Rev. (Professor) ‘Fola Tayo, Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Professor Adesegun Fatusi; Registrar, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Woleola Ekundayo; and Professor and Director of Research, Innovation and Development, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Professor Olumide Ogundahunsi.

Read also: A generation ambushed by drugs

According to a statement, Oludolapo Ibukun Akinkugbe, who has already provided part funding for the project, expressed his gratitude, reiterating his passion for pharmacy and the provision of best-in-class healthcare.

The launch event was chaired by Philip Asiodu, who endorsed the decision for the pharmacy to be associated with his long-time friend, Olu Akinkugbe, and called for support from the guests who can perceptively discern the need for investment in Nigeria’s medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Dignitaries from across the nation graced the occasion, including the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who represented the Executive Governor of Ondo State, . Rotimi Akeredolu; High Chiefs of Ondo Kingdom, representing the paramount ruler of Ondo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba (Dr.) Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo CFR, Jilo III; former Chairman, First Bank Nigeria, Ltd, Ibukun Awosika; Nigerian lawyer and former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Henry Odein Ajumogobia, SAN; President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Mazi Samuel Ohuabunwa, OFR, MON, NPOM, KSC.

Delivering the Executive Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu’s goodwill message, the Ondo state Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa said, “We are here to support Chief Olu Akinkugbe who is a pride of Ondo, the Sunshine state.