Old naira notes no more acceptable for transactions says CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday said the high value naira including N200, N500 and N1,000 are no longer legal tender.

What this means is that these old naira notes are no more acceptable for transactions across the country.

Haladu Idris Andaza, CBN branch controller in Bauchi disclosed this while speaking with journalists in the State.

This comes as the deadline for phasing out these old notes expired last Friday, February 10, 2023. “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that CBN is ready and is open to receive all of those old notes based on certain conditions and criteria.

“Customers are free to come to the CBN and deposit which they cannot do at the commercial banks anymore because the currency has ceased to be a legal tender since the 10th of this month,” Andaza said.

According to the apex bank branch controller, Nigerians with old naira notes are to go to the CBN portal and fill a form concerning the currency redesign and exchange.

After filling the form, a code will be generated which individuals can print or save on their mobile phone, he said, adding that in the form, “you are expected to provide all the basic information about yourself, your account details and the amount you want to deposit.”

“By the time you have done it correctly, you come to the CBN where the code will be accepted from you as well as the money, process and confirm the genuineness or otherwise of the money to avoid receiving fake notes because there are some fake notes in circulation now,” he said.

Andaza said the management of the CBN decided that those customers will have a sigh of relief by coming to the offices of the CBN in all the 36 states in the Federation including FCT to deposit their money.